'Mahihiya si Satanas': Senators condemn Marawi bombing

Filipino Muslims hold placards as they gather in Manila in solidarity with the victims of the Marawi bomb attack, on December 3, 2023. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Senators on Monday condemned the bombing in Marawi and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said the act was cruel and barbaric that victimized unsuspecting mass-goers.

Showing graphic video and images of the victims and aftermath of the bombing, Dela Rosa said taking innocent lives is an unforgivable as he urged the AFP and PNP to ensure that such act of terror will be stopped.

He also called on LGUs to stay vigilant and the country to “pray, never lose faith.”

He acknowledged the Supreme Court for upholding the anti-terror law, saying terrorism requires intervention before harm is done without sacrificing the Bill of Rights.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also expressed his condolences to the bereaved and sympathies to the victims and condemned the “senseless and cowardly act.”

He also called on the AFP and law enforcers to find the perpetrators and deliver justice.

“This demonic attack is not just an assault on a particular group; it is an attack on every individual’s right and fundamental freedom. We denounce this senseless act that aims to divide our nation and assaults our shared values of harmony, peace, and coexistence,” Villanueva said in his manifestation during Monday’s Senate session.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda also expressed grief over the loss of lives and injuries following the blast. She also expressed support to the Bangsamoro in the response and providing assistance to the victims.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian described the tragedy as a “ruthless assault on our humanity” and called for a thorough investigation to “swiftly ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

He said the Mindanao State University (MSU) community also needs support and compassion to heal and recover and that state universities should be protected from “all acts of violence.”

Gatchalian filed a resolution to condemn the act and call on authorities to take steps to prevent a similar attack.

Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said the bombing has no place in society and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims. He said no ideology can justify such cowardly and barbaric act.

“Napakawalang puso, napakalupit. Mahihiya si Satanas sa kasamaan ng mga gumawa nito,” Revilla said.

“Ano man ang rason, hindi dapat buhay ng mga inosente at walang kinalaman sa kaguluhan ang kapalit. Napaka-sagrado ng buhay. Kailanman ay hindi magiging sapat ang ano mang ideolohiya at ipinaglalaban upang ipang-tubos sa buhay ng mga walang muwang na nagkataon lamang na mapayapang dumadalo sa misa. Saan mang anggulo tingnan, ang ganitong klaseng kabuhungan ay hindi kayang bigyan ng katwiran,” Revilla added.

Sen. Robin Padilla also expressed his solidarity with the bereaved, saying Muslims will never allow the killing of innocents and that every one is free to choose their religion.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo condemned the bombing and said the ruthless act and act of terrorism has no place in the society. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved and injured. He said he will keep an eye on the investigation to ensure that perpetrators are caught.

“Ito po at plain and simple na kaduwagan. Mga kababayan, huwag po tayong papayag na sirain nito ang kapayapaan,” Tulfo said.

Sen. Bong Go called the bombing it a cowardly terrorist attack, conveying his condolences to the bereaved. He called upon law enforcers to hunt down the perpetrators.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the act of hate and violence has no place and called for justice against the Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attack. The claim has yet to be verified by the security sector.

Hontiveros also expressed support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police as they investigate the attack.

“Walang justification po para sa ganitong gawain ng purong pagkamuhi at karahaaan. Kaisa po ako ng buong bansa sa pakikiramay sa lahat ng nabiktima ng terror bombing incident sa Mindanao State University, Marawi City, at sa pagsingil ng hustisya mula sa Islamic State at lahat ng nasa likod nitong atake laban sa mga inosente,” Hontiveros said.

Senators Francis Tolentino, JV Ejercito, Pia Cayetano, and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also condemned the incident and expressed sadness over the deaths and casualties.

“It’a about time that we strive for a Philippines wherein campuses will be sanctuaries of learning and not scenes of sorrow,” Tolentino said.”

“We join our colleagues in our call for the immediate action of the authorities, I think that is the one step that can be taken to give a small degree of peace to the community and the loves ones left behind. We are equally outraged,” Cayetano said.

Ejercito filed a resolution to condemn the bombing in Mindanao State University in Marawi during Mass and to urge military and law enforcement agencies to undertake the necessary steps to bring perpetrators to justice.

"We condemn this terroristic and cowardly act and we pray for the victims," Ejercito said.

For his part, Zubiri appealed to the Bangsamoro autonomous government to help run after the perpetrators, adding that those behind the attack do not represent the religion.

"Gusto po nating umapela sa Bangsamoro autonomous government. Tulungan niyo po ang ating gobyerno hanapin itong mga balasubas, walang hiya… na mga taong ito. Dapat hulihin, hanapin sila. If they are foreign in nature, utilize the Bureau of Immigration and all our assets and intelligence and make sure we apprehend these individuals immediately,” Zubiri said.

The Bangsamoro government, through Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim condemned the bombing on Sunday and said then that it is "fully committed to supporting and cooperating with the investigative agencies to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their wicked actions."

Zubiri said the Department of National Defense, AFP, PNP, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año will be invited to the Senate on Wednesday in an executive session to brief the body on the situation.