Magnitude 6.8 quake rocks Cagwait, Surigao del Sur

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Cagwait in Surigao del Sur before dawn Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, the latest in a slew of strong quakes all concentrated in the same area.

Monday's tectonic earthquake hit at 3:49 a.m. at a depth of 1 kilometer. Phivolcs said there is no tsunami threat from the quake.

Reported intensities:

Intensity V - Cagwait, Surigao del Sur

Intensity IV - Tarragona, Davao Oriental; City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III - City of Iligan; City of Cagayan de Oro; Banaybanay, Lupon, and City of Mati, Davao Oriental

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Abuyog, Leyte; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; City of Bislig, and City of Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III - Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Dulag, Hilongos, Kananga, and Mahaplag, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte; Libona, City of Malaybalay, and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; City of Cagayan de Oro; City of Digos, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; Malungon, Sarangani; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte

Intensity II - Argao, and Danao City, Cebu; Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Alangalang, Albuera, Burauen, Carigara, Javier, Leyte, and Palo, Leyte; Ormoc City; City of Catbalogan, Samar; Malitbog, and San Juan, Southern Leyte; City of Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte; Kadingilan, and Maramag, Bukidnon; Initao, Misamis Oriental; Magsaysay, and Matanao, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; City of Kidapawan, Magpet, and President Roxas, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Tampakan, and Tupi, South Cotabato; City of General Santos

Intensity I - Talibon, Bohol; Asturias, and City of Talisay, Cebu; Naval, Biliran; Calubian, Isabel, and Villaba, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar; Basey, and Villareal, Samar; Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte; Molave, Zamboanga del sur; Banisilan, and Carmen, Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani; Norala, Polomolok, Santo Niño, Surallah, and T'Boli, South Cotabato; Lambayong, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

At 5:43 a.m., Phivolcs recorded another earthquake measuring magnitude 5.6 in the same area.

The United States Geological Survey, meanwhile, measured the 3:49 a.m. earthquake at magnitude 6.9.

Two people were killed and there was minor infrastructure damage after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the area on Saturday, with multiple aftershocks including a 6.6 quake striking in the days since.

That temblor came nearly two weeks after a 6.7 magnitude quake hit Mindanao, killing at least nine people, shaking buildings and causing part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans. With Agence France-Presse