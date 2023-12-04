Ejercito urges VP Duterte to talk to Marcos about peace talks

MANILA (UPDATED) - Senator JV Ejercito has urged Vice President Sara Duterte to talk directly to the President regarding her opinion about the Marcos Jr. administration's planned resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.



Ejercito was reacting to the Vice President's stand that talking peace again with Communist rebels is like entering an "agreement with the devil."



Ejercito, who belongs to the Senate majority bloc said, the country's two top officials must talk directly.



"Better if VP talked to PBBM directly to quash speculations that politically they are headed to go in their separate ways. Too many challenges and problems that need attention," Ejercito, in a text statement, said Monday night.



The senator likewise appealed to different quarters to observe a "ceasefire," given that elections are still too far.



"Again I would like to reiterate my call for a ceasefire on political attacks by the different camps. Too early. Too many problems that need attention and we need to unite to be able to surmount these challenges," Ejercito said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III also welcomed Marcos' intention to talk peace again with the NDFP.

When sought to comment on the matter, Pimentel said, "Between Filipinos, we should always be open to dialogue."

Duterte earlier urged Marcos Jr. to review a government deal with communist rebels for the resumption of peace talks, which she dubbed as an "agreement with the devil."

In a joint statement signed in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the government and the National Democratic Front (NDF) last week said they "agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation."