MANILA - At least 1,900 sacks of rice and hundreds of kilos of frozen meat were seized by the Department of Agriculture in Barangay Paltok, Quezon City on Monday.



These are believed to be smuggled, per information from the agency's Inspectorate and Enforcement Team.



Apart from these, the agency also seized 10,700 kilos of sugar and more than 800 kilos of frozen pangasius fillet, a type of fish.



The agency found the goods in a warehouse with a container van in Zorra Street in Barangay Paltok.



The contraband is estimated to be worth P5 million.



It will be accounted and will be disposed properly by the local government of Quezon City.