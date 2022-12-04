Residential building in Malabon collapses; 3 hurt

Three persons were injured after a residential building in Malabon City collapsed, Sunday morning.

The incident happened along Orchid Street in Barangay Longos past 6 a.m.

“Between 6 and 7, more or less mga 6:30 siguro actual event,” Malabon Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) Head Roderick Tongol said in a phone interview.

Bureau of Fire Protection also responded to the incident at around 7 a.m.

BFP and Malabon DRRMO reported two individuals suffered from minor abrasions while one resident was brought to the hospital after being trapped under fallen debris.

“Dalawa reported naiwan sa loob. Pero yung mother nakalabas agad. Tapos matagal nakuha yung daughter na 22 years old na babae,” Tongol explained.

“Naglabas siya mga 11:45am ganyan,” he recalled.

Tongol, however, said the 22-year old victim was conscious and had no severe fractures.

As of this writing, the victim is still under observation.

Malabon Engineering Department, Tongol said, reported to their office that the structure was built on an area that was formerly a creek.

“Ilalim ay dati na creek kaya malambot yung lupa. Nag tayo ng four-storey di kinaya weight ng building kaya tumagilid,” he said.

Margarita Profeta, the mother of the building’s owner, admitted the area where the structure was built was once a creek.

“Talagang tubig yan,” Profete shared.

“Lumambot yung tinutungtungan… yung lupa parang umusos. Yung pundasyon hindi. Parang umusos. Parang yung lupa napunta dun sa creek. Dahil malambot na siya,” she added.

The incident is still under investigation.

The building, as well as the neighboring structures have been cordoned.

Residents of the building have meanwhile been temporarily evacuated.

“Pinapabantayan wag muna papasukin mga andun. Kaya iba sa mga kamag anak muna nag stay,” Tongol said.

Tongol said the city’s engineering team will demolish the building tomorrow morning.