MANILA — Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies as easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean continue to affect the country, PAGASA said Sunday.

The eastern section of the country may also experience isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

Because of this, residents in these areas are advised to keep watch for possible flash floods or landslides, especially during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA also clarified that rains and thunderstorms that may be experienced in some parts of the country are caused by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

As of Sunday, there are no tropical cyclones inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast are expected Sunday in parts of Luzon, while Visayas and Mindanao are forecast to have light to moderate winds from east to northeast.