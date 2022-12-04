With the jackpot for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 expected to reach around P324-M by Sunday, lotto outlets of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) all over the country have attracted long queues.

WATCH: Bettors eye Ultra Lotto jackpot of P324-M. pic.twitter.com/BRRlGlPPGV — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) December 4, 2022

Ranelio Mendoza, who dreams of having his own food business (lugawan) hopes that one of his five lucky number combinations will hit the jackpot.

Mendoza also wants to help the less fortunate children to finish their studies.

‘Ang plano ko mag-donate sa mga simbahan gaya ng sa St. Peter na nagpapaaral sila ng mahihirap na estudyante gaya rito sa Payatas,’ he added.

For family’s financial security, Senior Citizens Medardo Lozada and Piorico Quiding, were among other lotto hopefuls who placed their sets of number combinations in the same outlet.

Lozada, a daily bettor, said that lottery is one of his few chances to give his family a better future.

‘Yung may maiwan man lang ako sa mga anak at apo ko para maging maganada kinabukasan nila,’ Loazada added.

Meanwhile, Quiding is eyeing to have enough money for his children’s educational plan.

‘Patapusin ko ng pag-aaral mga anak ko para hindi gaanong mahirapan,’ he added.

Besides the Ultra Lotto, the 6/49 Super Lotto will also be drawn later on Sunday, with a grand prize of over P15 million.