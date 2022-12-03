Airport official denies involvement in human smuggling

Passengers arrive at the NAIA Terminal 1 amid the IATF ban on 14 countries affected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

A senior executive of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) denied reports linking her to a human smuggling syndicate at the airport.

Edelyn Solano said she was shocked when her daughter asked her about it as it was the first time she has heard of such reports mentioning her name.

The report also alleged that Solano was sacked from her position and was allegedly awaiting the result of an investigation after a Senate inquiry revealed that victims of human smuggling used airport access passes to escape detection by Immigration officers.

"Sa tagal ko sa airport, hindi po ako nasangkot sa ano mang katiwalian at sana bago man lang inilagay ang pangalan ko ay nagtanong man lang sana 'yung reporter sa airport media affairs para ma-verify ang katotohanan," she said.

Solano added that her family is contemplating filing cyberlibel charges against editors of the media organization who published the story and the writer themself.

"Nag-usap na kami ng pamilya ko dahil grabe ang pagkasira ng pangalan ng pamilya sa malisyoso na balita at maghahain kami ng demanda."

Meanwhile, the MIAA Spokesperson Consuelo Bungag formally wrote a letter to the editor of the media organization that the information in the story was not true.

Bungag added that Solano was also not sacked but was promoted as administrative department head and that Solano had nothing to with any illegal operations of human smugglers.

The story has already been taken down but as of writing, the media organization has not given any response regarding the matter after ABS-CBN News sought its side. -Report from Raoul Esperas