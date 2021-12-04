Pinay housekeeper found dead in Las Vegas hotel

Pinay housekeeper Basilisa Tagget-Smith, who was found unresponsive at a Vegas strip hotel. Photo courtesy: Tagget family

61-year-old Filipina housekeeper Basilisa Tagget-Smith was found unresponsive in a room at the Bally's Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police initially regarded the Pinay’s death as suspicious. A day after the incident, police even released a video of a person of interest in her case. But after a few days of confusion, her son Lemuel Tagget told ABS-CBN News that he spoke to the police Thursday morning and got some clarity. His mother died of natural causes.

"Hindi siya pinatay ng ibang kriminal. Nagstroke lang sya sa pinagtatrabahuan niya. Natumba, nabagok ang ulo nya. Nagkabukol. May dugo doon sa pader na natumbahan nya (She was not killed by a criminal. She had a stroke at her place of work. She fell, hit her head, had a bump. There was blood on the wall where she fell)," Lemuel said.

Basilisa Tagget-Smith. Photo courtesy: Tagget family

Tagget-Smith, who immigrated from Bohol, Philippines to the US in 1987, worked at Bally's for over three decades. Her death is the second tragic loss in the family in recent months, as her other son Reggie was involved in a murder suicide at the Wynn Resort parking lot just March of this year. According to authorities, the 42-year-old killed a security guard before turning the gun on himself. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Tagget-Smith are still being finalized by the family.