MANILA—The Department of Health on Saturday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 2,834,294 cases, of which 14,338 are active.

This active cases number is the lowest since June 2.

The DOH also reported 243 new deaths, taking the total count to 49,230.

Meanwhile, 1,139 new recoveries were reported, as the overall tally grew to 2,770,726.

The country's ICU bed occupancy rate was at 25 percent, the lowest since data became available.

The DOH said on Thursday 35,238 people were tested for COVID-19, 1.8 percent of which came out positive for the virus.

Two testing labs were not operational during that day, while 1 testing lab did not submit data.

As active coronavirus cases remained low, the health department said the Omicron variant has not been detected yet in the Philippines.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were no areas in the country experiencing sudden increases in new COVID-19 cases.

"If you see in the other countries, nagpuputukan 'yung mga kaso nila, biglang tumataas yung numero," Vergeire said. "Dito naman po sa ating bansa ay hindi pa natin nakikita. So sa tingin ko po sa ngayon hindi pa ho nakakapasok ang variant na ito sa ating bansa."

(If you see in other countries, COVID-19 cases suddenly surged. Over here, we haven't seen anything like that. So I think, for now, the variant hasn't entered our country.)

Authorities are currently monitoring 253 individuals who came from South Africa, as well as 3 passengers from 3 other African countries who flew here before these areas were placed on the red list.

Vergeire said there was no need to panic and that the public should instead continue complying with health protocols.

