Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso looked back on the struggles Andres Bonifacio went through shortly before the Filipino patriot’s death.

Domagoso toured Naic town, Cavite, on Saturday and one of his stops was at Bartolina ng Casa Hacienda de Naic where Bonifacio, a Tondo native like Domagoso, was incarcerated with his brother, Procopio, following their arrest in April 1897.

“Imaginin mo ’yung hirap ni Bonifacio, ’yung sakripisyo tapos nu’ng after that ito’ng naisukli sa kanya. Masakit ’yun,” Domagoso said.

(Imagine Bonfacio's struggles, his sacrifices and this is what he got in return. That's painful.)

Domagoso listened to Bonifacio's story while looking at the replica figures of the brothers sitting on the floor. The figure of Bonifacio shows a hack wound on the neck and a bullet wound on the left leg, which the hero suffered during their arrest.

“Ano’ng nasa isipan ni Bonifacio na ninais lang n’ya pagmamahal ng bayan, sa bayan, tapos isipin mo na mga kapwa mo Pilipino naglagay sa’yo dito. Mararamdaman mo ’yung pait, ’yung hapdi” said the 47-year-old mayor.

The Bartolina ng Casa Hacienda has been converted into a school, the Naic Elementary School, a 2-story structure surrounded by trees.

Meanwhile, Domagoso was also thankful for the warm welcome he received in Naic during Aksyon Demokratiko’s Listening Tour.

“Overwhelmed, grabe, maraming salamat Cavite, ito ’yung sukdulang init ng tao, na ang pagtanggap sa atin talagang mararamdaman mo na very warm,” Domagoso said.

(I'm overwhelmed by the warm welcome. Thank you, Cavite.)

The Manila mayor assured that the warm welcome will not make his party complacent, as they continue to push their Listening Tour in every community. — With a report by Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News

