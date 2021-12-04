Sally Jonson (right) entertains visitors at the wake of her daughter, Bree Jonson, at a funeral home in Davao City on September 27, 2021. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Saturday the National Bureau of Investigation's inquiry into the death of visual artist Bree Jonson has stalled.

Guevarra said the NBI's application for a search warrant to secure forensic evidence is still pending in court. This is because the judge is on extended leave.

The bureau is also waiting for the Philippine National Police's response to its request for clarification of a DNA report on the case.

Jonson was found dead on September 18, 2021 at a La Union hostel she stayed at with boyfriend Julian Ongpin, son of business tycoon Roberto Ongpin.

The 29-year-old Ongpin is being investigated over Jonson's death, as he was the last person seen with her.

He also faced charges of possession of illegal drugs, after authorities recovered 12 grams of cocaine in the room they stayed at.

But last month, a court in La Union junked the charge against Ongpin, citing the police's failure to follow the chain of custody requirements under Section 21 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The prosecution in Ongpin's case has already asked the court to reconsider its ruling.

- With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News