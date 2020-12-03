Tail-end of frontal system to dampen parts of Luzon

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - The tail-end of a frontal system will bring rain in parts of Luzon Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Qurino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Rizal, Quezon, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Camarines provinces will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren told Teleradyo.

The northeast monsoon or amihan, meantime, will affect northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and rest of Cagayan Valley will get partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, Clauren said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with chances of isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

"We are not expecting a low-pressure area (LPA) that will possibly enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the next 2 to 3 days," Clauren said in Filipino.