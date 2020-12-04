Suspects linked to Maguindanao town attack to be charged with attempted murder, arson

Police check a burned patrol car in Datu Piang town, Maguindanao on Dec. 4, 2020. Ferdinandh Cabrera, AP

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said criminal charges would be filed against the two alleged leaders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) and several others in connection to an attack in Datu Piang town, Maguindanao on Thursday night.

In a statement, the PNP said it was preparing criminal charges against the suspects for attempted murder, arson for torching a police car, and grave threats and intimidation.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division, earlier confirmed that a firefight ensued after alleged BIFF gunmen harassed the Army’s Charlie Company of the 6th Infantry Battalion based in Kanguan, Datu Piang past 11 p.m.

The firefight lasted for 2 hours, according to the police.

The armed group was allegedly headed by the brother of BIFF leader Ustadz Karialan.

— With a report from Doland Castro, ABS-CBN News