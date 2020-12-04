Picnic still not allowed but kids can stroll in Luneta

MANILA - Families looking for alternative places to bring their children out for a stroll can check out Luneta and Paco Park both in Manila.

“At the moment, were allowing only 50 to 65. Pero yung mga bata na kasama ang mga magulang pinapasok na rin po namin,” said Jezreel Apelar, deputy executive director of the National Parks and Development Committee.

(At the moment, were allowing only 50 to 65. We allow entry to parents with children.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday morning, Apelar said the limited number of parks visitors is for the safety of everyone.

“It’s a safe environment para sa mga pamilya. Meron na rin po kaming Christmas lights din na ma-enjoy ng mga bata,” he said.

(It's a safe environment for the family. We also have Christmas lights that children would enjoy.)

But visitors must abide by the parks protocols like filling out a health declaration form and temperature checks.

“Sa loob din ng park kailangan din sundan yung physical distancing. Meron kaming roving guards na nagche-check sa aming visitors. Face masks are required,” he said.

(Physical distancing must be observed while inside the park. We also have roving guards checking our visitors.)

However, visiting families are not allowed to hold picnics or even bring in food and drinks.

“‘Di po allowed mga picnics. Sa ngayon, you can walk around the promenade pero yung picnic ‘di pa po ina-allow namin,” he said.

(Picnics are not allowed, For now, you can walk around the promenade but picnic is not yet allowed.)

Food stalls inside the park are still closed too, he said.

“Wala rin pong food vendors sa ngayon. Bawal pa rin magdala ng drinks at food sa ngayon,” he added.

(There are still no food vendors. Bringing in food and drinks is not allowed for now.)

The National Parks Development Committee is managing Rizal Park and Paco Park in Manila.

Rizal Park is open daily from 5 a.m to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Paco Park, meanwhile, is open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

Apelar urged visitors to strictly observe the health protocols while inside the parks.