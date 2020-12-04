PH tallies 934 more cases of COVID-19, lowest single-day record since July

Shoppers visit an apparel store with items on sale at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on December 3, 2020. The Metro Manila Council, composed of the region's mayors, have agreed to prohibit minors in malls, except for visits for essential services, as recommended by experts from the Philippine Pediatric Society. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The tally of additional COVID-19 cases in the Philippines on Friday reached its lowest level since July, with under 1,000 new cases recorded.

The Department of Health reported 934 additional cases on Friday, the lowest since 603 cases were announced on July 14. After mid-July, the daily tally had been more than 1,000 except for the 983 cases on November 4.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the Philippines to 436,345.

However, the tally does not include data from 11 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Quezon City with 75, Laguna with 59, and Baguio City, Bulacan and Davao City with 34 each.

The DOH also logged 63 additional coronavirus-related deaths or a total of 8,509 fatalities.

Meanwhile, there were 148 additional recovered patients or a total of 399,457 recoveries.

Of the 28,379 active cases, 85.4% have mild symptoms, 6.9% are asymptomatic, 4.9% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.28% have moderate symptoms.

Two cases, both tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally because of duplicate entries.

There were also 14 COVID-19 cases classified as recovered that turned out to be fatalities.

The DOH previously said that there is a declining trend in cases nationwide, especially in Metro Manila. However, it warned that the trend can be reversed if Filipinos are not careful in following health protocols such as wearing face masks, physical distancing and frequent handwashing. The DOH said if health standards are not followed, cases might increase during the holiday season when there is increased mobility as people go out more frequently.

The OCTA Research Group said that there might be a total of 500,000 cases by the end of the year.



