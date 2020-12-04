Opposition senators join calls for release of activist Amanda Echanis, baby

MANILA - The Senate minority bloc on Friday called for the release of activist Amanda Echanis and her month-old baby from detention for humanitarian reasons.

Echanis, the daughter of slain peasant leader Randall Echanis, was arrested earlier this week for alleged illegal possession of firearms, explosives. She was taken into custody with her month-old son.

"Jail is not a place for a mother and her one-month-old boy she is nursing," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senators Leila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan said in a joint statement.

"We call on the authorities to release Amanda Echanis and her baby for humanitarian reasons ASAP," the minority senator said.

State forces should have learned from the "heartbreaking death of Baby River Nasino," daughter of activist Reina Mae Nasino. The 3-month-old baby died in October after being separated from her mother, who was also detained for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

"We hope our authorities have learned a thing or two about compassion and humanity from that incident, so as not to have a repeat of an avoidable tragedy," the senators said.

The opposition lawmakers underscored that allegations against the 32-year-old peasant community organizer, who just gave birth, have yet to be proven.

"While in detention, state forces must ensure they are treated humanely and accorded all their rights," the bloc's statement read

"We also urge a speedy and truthful investigation and handling of the case of Amanda, accused of keeping firearms, just as she has just given birth," it said.

Echanis was arrested in Baggao, Cagayan on December 2, on the same day authorities raided the house of Anakpawis Cagayan Valley chairman Isabelo "Buteng" Adviento in the same town. Adviento was not home during the operation.

Militant group Anakpawis slammed the arrest and accused authorieis of planting evidence.

