Military welcomes surrender of 36 Abu Sayyaf members

Thirty-six Abu Sayyaf members who surrendered were presented to the Naval Forces Western Mindanao Command (NFWM) and Joint Task Force in Sulu on Friday.

The former bandits, former supporters of deceased Abu Sayyaf subleader Alhabsy Misaya, were presented at the headquarters of MBLT8 at Barangay Lahing-Lahing, Omar town.

Those who surrendered, who also turned over 7 M1 Garand rifles and 1 M653 rifle, were previously involved in activities in the towns of Omar, Banguigui and Old Panamao.

They allegedly became splintered when Misaya, an alleged kidnapper and one of the most wanted in Malaysia, died in a clash with the Marines in 2017.

