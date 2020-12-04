House panel approves bill mandating better pay, benefits for media workers



MANILA — The House Committee on Labor and Employment approved on Friday a bill that seeks to enhance protection and benefits for media workers.

Under House Bill No. 2476 authored by ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Niña Taduran, improved benefits for media workers such as overtime pay, nightshift differential, hazard pay, insurance, as well as security of tenure, will be mandated.

"I am very convinced that this bill... is ripe for the plenary... Media workers will be assured of just wages, security of tenure, entitlement to overtime, nightshift differential, hazard pay, as well as insurance coverage," Taduran said.

After getting the nod of the House committee, the bill is set to be scheduled by the House Committee on Rules for plenary deliberations.

Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite said he was pleased with the committee agreeing to remove a provision for the creation of "Commission on Press Freedom and Media Security" under the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

"Though its function is just to create a database of media practitioners, conduct seminars, and lobbying for legislation, this may be deemed as a violation on the Constitutional provision on the freedom of the press. We are pleased to note that our objections during the previous deliberation resulted [in] the removal of the said provision in the draft substitute bill," said Gaite.

Last July, thousands of media workers lost their jobs after another House panel refused to grant ABS-CBN, the country's largest media conglomerate, a fresh broadcast franchise.