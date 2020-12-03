Duterte sa UN: Terorismo kailangan pa rin labanan sa gitna ng pandemya

MAYNILA - Kailangan ding tugunan ng mundo ang mga banta sa kapayapaan at seguridad na pinalala ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ito ang naging paalala ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga lider ng ibang bansa sa kanyang recorded na talumpati sa espesyal na sesyon ng United Nations General Assembly tungkol sa pandemya nitong Biyernes, oras sa Pilipinas.

Sabi niya, sinamantala ng mga kalaban ng gobyerno ang kahirapang dinulot ng pandemya.

“The pandemic has worsened threats to peace and security. The lawless weaponize this health crisis, they cripple the state’s ability to respond, they leave COVID-19 to wreck its worst on the population,” ani Duterte.

“This is an inconvenient truth but one that we must face head-on.”

Suportado ng Pilipinas ang panawagan ni UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres ng tigil-putukan habang may pandemya, pero giit ni Duterte:

“The Philippines wants to ensure the swift and unimpeded medical care for all Filipinos, especially the most vulnerable. Yet combating terrorism is as urgent now as it was before the pandemic."



“In my country, this is about protecting life while preserving the democratic values we have restored without violence," aniya.

Kasalukuyang humaharap ang pamahalaan sa anti-insurgency campaign laban sa mga rebeldeng komunista, pati na sa ilang teroristang grupo sa Mindanao.