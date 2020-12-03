Duterte, nanawagan ng pagtutulungan ng UN para malagpasan ang COVID-19 pandemic

MAYNILA -Nanawagan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ibang mga bansa na magtulong-tulong at maghanap ng paraang makatutulong sa lahat ng tao sa pagtugon sa pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19.

Sa pre-recorded niyang mensahe sa special session ng United Nations (UN) General Assembly nitong Biyernes ng madaling-araw (oras sa Pilipinas), sinabi ng pangulo na nalantad ng pandemya ang mga kahinaan sa lipunan at mga institusyon.

"Our immediate responses were necessary yet have driven our societies apart. When everyone needs the same limited resources, the compulsion to resort to a zero-sum approach is amplified. Yet this pandemic demands the opposite response--enhanced cooperation," sabi niya.

Sabi ng pangulo, pinakita rin ng pandemya ang pagkakaugnayan ng mga bansa at mga ibang paraan para maitawid ito, tulad ng paggamit ng e-commerce, e-learning, video conferencing, at artificial intelligence.

"Inadvertently, this pandemic has opened greener and more resilient pathways to growth and development," aniya.

"Mr. President, the time is now for greater collective courage - meaningful actions to see the end of the pandemic."

Giniit muli ng pangulo ang panawagan ng universal access o karapatan ng bansa na pantay-pantay na makinabang sa mga bakuna at iba pang teknolohiya kontra COVID-19.

"If any country is excluded, by reason of poverty or strategic unimportance, this gross injustice will haunt the world for a long time. It will completely discredit the values upon which the United Nations were founded.

"We cannot let this happen. No one is safe unless everyone is safe."

Nauna na niya itong sinabi sa nakaraang talumpati niya noong regular session ng UN General Assembly nitong Setyembre.

Dagdag ng pangulo, kailangan pa rin patibayin ang mga sistemang pangkalusugan ng mga bansa at suportahan ang World Health Organization.

"Our first priority is to strengthen the capacity of health systems. Without a cure and a vaccine, we can only delay the spread of the disease while we reopen our economies."

Ayon sa pangulo, naglaan ang Pilipinas ng katumbas ng 9.1% ng gross domestic product o GDP para sa recovery plan ng bansa.

"The end of this pandemic is still difficult to see, yet the broad outlines of the horizon are breaking through.It is never too early to think of the bouncing back strategy."

Tiniyak din niya na gagawin ng Pilipinas ang bahagi nito para makaambag sa pangangailangan ng ibang bansa nang walang paunang kondisyon.

Panawagan din ni Duterte sa pandaigdigang pagtitipon, gamitin ang mga natutunan sa krisis ng pandemya para makapagtayo ng "new normal".

"Our collective initiatives in the UN and other multilateral frameworks are our best chance to defeat COVID-19," sabi niya.

"We can see how far we can go working with each other and how much we can achieve when we act not as separate nations, but one humanity. There is simply no other way for a United Nations."

RELATED VIDEO



Watch more in iWantTFC