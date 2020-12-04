Cavite governor clarifies: Only persons 15 to 65 allowed in malls

MANILA - Only individuals aged 15 to 65 will be allowed to visit shopping malls in Cavite for the holiday season, governor Jonvic Remulla clarified on Friday.

"As of today December 4, only those ages 15 to 65 years old shall be permitted to enter the mall premises and mall hours shall remain the same," he wrote on Facebook.

The governor on Wednesday announced that seniors and accompanied minors aged 10 and above would be allowed inside malls.

"I was wrong to be too enthusiastic in the resumption of personal freedom for the people of Cavite. I take full responsibility and I apologize," he said.

Remulla said he only made such decision after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said it would allow accompanied minors in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) to go out and shop in malls for the coming holidays.

"Kahapon ay nagbago na naman ang direksyon: Wala pang malinaw na patakaran ukol sa mga minors sa mall, ayon kay Sec. Año," he said.

(But the direction changed again yesterday: There's no clear policy on allowing minors inside malls, according to [Interior] Sec. [Eduardo] Año.)

Remulla said he only wanted to make children happy after being cooped up at home for several months.

"Hindi pala puede. (Apparently, it's not allowed.) I have no one to blame but myself," he said.

In an interview with Teleradyo Thursday, Año said Metro Manila mayors have unanimously voted to disallow minors from visiting shopping malls for the holidays.

Meanwhile, for areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), only persons aged 15 to 65 can be outside of their residences, he said.