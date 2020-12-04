Alleged NPA leader arrested in Pampanga

MANILA - An alleged leader of the communist New People's Army (NPA) in Central Luzon was arrested in a joint operation by the military and police in Mexico town, Pampanga on Friday morning, authorities said.

The Philippine National Police said in a statement they nabbed Jose Esperila Bernardino in Brgy. Sapang Maisac in Mexico.

The PNP said a caliber .45 pistol, a grenade, phones, sim cards, and assorted documents were confiscated from the suspect.

Authorities said the Regional Trial Court in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya earlier issued an arrest warrant against the suspect for rebellion.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Police Maj. Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel said Bernardino was serving as the regional white area committee secretary of the Central Luzon Regional Communist Party Committee, aside from his leadership role in the NPA in the region.

