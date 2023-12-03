Zubiri: Senate can probe SMNI host’s ‘source’ if named

MANILA — The Senate can look into a supposed leak whom a commentator for SMNI claims is his source for commentary on House Speaker Martin Romualdez's travel expenses but, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said, the chamber will need more details.

Zubiri said he is not aware of anyone at the Senate supposedly leaking information "to any reporter on any House matter."

SMNI anchor Jeffrey Celis told members of the House panel on congressional franchises that his claim that Romualdez spent P1.8 billion for trips — a claim he has since withdrawn as wrong — was from a source who is a Senate employee.

"Until the concerned resource speaker names a Senate employee, there is no reason to believe that these allegations are anything more than intrigues being sown to create controversy and 'fake news'," Zubiri said Sunday.

INTERPARLIAMENTARY COURTESY

He added that the chambers of Congress respect interparliamentary courtesy and that he "would not want to put a rift" between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Interparliamentary courtesy ensures that the smaller, nationally-elected Senate and larger locally-elected House of Representatives treat each other as co-equal chambers of Congress.

House Deputy Majority Leader David Suarez of Quezon said Celiz's claim entered "dangerous waters" in interparliamentary courtesy because it implies "someone is releasing disinformation about the lower chamber."

Zubiri on Sunday suggested that the House continue into its investigation, which looks at possible franchise violations by SMNI, "and press for the concerned person to reveal the name of their alleged source from the Senate."

Celis, who claims to be both a former communist guerrilla and a journalist, said he is protected by law from revealing his source.

Under Republic Act No. 53, journalists "cannot be compelled to reveal the source of any news-report or information...which was related in confidence to such publisher, editor or reporter" unless a court, or a committee or chamber of Congress, considers revelation of the source in the interest of the State.

"If they can prove it is an employee of the Senate, then we will initiate disciplinary action on those involved," Zubiri said on Sunday.