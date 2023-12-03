Zubiri: No knowledge on Senate leak on Speaker's alleged travel expenses

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Sunday said he has no knowledge of an alleged Senate employee leaking information on Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's travel expenses.

"I have no knowledge whatsoever of anyone from the Senate leaking information to any reporter on any House matter," he said in a statement.

Until the concerned resource speaker names a Senate employee, there is no reason to believe that these allegations are anything more than intrigues being sown to create controversy and fake news."

Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz, a broadcaster for Sonshine Media Network Inc. (SMNI), earlier apologized over an insinuation in the program “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” hat Romualdez allegedly spent P1.8-billion for his travels for 2023.

Celiz said the information was allegedly relayed by a Senate employee but refused to name his source, citing Republic Act 53 or the “Sotto Law” which protects journalists from revealing their news sources.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales, Jr. said RA 6173, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, specifically Section 4, Paragraph C, provides that public officials and employees shall remain true to the people at all times.

"If you do not tell us the identity of the source, the employee is deceiving the people he is serving," he said.

HOUSE TRAVEL EXPENSES THIS YEAR: P39.6M

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, meanwhile, shared before the panel that the expenses of the Office of the Speaker for foreign travels from January to October 2023, including the staff of the Office of the Speaker, amounted to P4.347 million only.

The expenses for all the legislators and the secretariat on official trips totaled P35.207 million only. Overall, the amount expended is only P39.605 million, he said.

In his statement, Zubiri said he respects interparliamentary courtesy "and would not want to put a rift in the very strong partnership that we have with the leadership and the members of the House."

"I would suggest that the House continue their investigation until they get to the bottom of this accusation, and press for the concerned person to reveal the name of their alleged source from the Senate. Otherwise, the House can cite them in contempt," he said.

He added: "If they can prove it is an employee of the Senate, then we will initiate disciplinary action on those involved."