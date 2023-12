Magnitude 6.6 aftershock jolts Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATED)— A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked the waters northeast of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur Sunday night, Phivolcs said.

It is an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 offshore earthquake that jolted Surigao del Sur Saturday night.

It was earlier measured at magnitude 6.0 but was later changed to magnitude 6.6.

In an advisory, state seismologists said epicenter of the quake was 69 kilometers (km) northeast of Hinatuan. It was tectonic in origin.

The tremor hit at 6:35 p.m with a depth of focus of 1 km.

Intensity V was reported in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, while Intensity IV was reported in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Claver, Surigao del Norte; Bislig City and Cantilan in Surigao del Sur.

The quake was also felt in the following areas:

Intensity III - Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Talakag, Bukidnon; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Digos, and Malalag, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; Glan, and Malungon,Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; City of Butuan; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte

Intensity II - Dulag, Javier, Julita, La Paz, and Palo, Leyte; Anahawan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Saint Bernard, San Juan, and Silago, Southern Leyte; Cabanglasan, Impasug-ong, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and San Fernando,

Bukidnon; Balingasag, Balingoan, City of Gingoog, Jasaan, Magsaysay, Medina, and Salay, Misamis Oriental; Bansalan, and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; City of Kidapawan, M'lang, and Magpet, Cotabato; Alabel,

Sarangani; City of Koronadal, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Cotabato City

Intensity I - Malitbog, Southern Leyter; Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kadingilan, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, and Maramag, Bukidnon; Initao, Misamis Oriental; Cagayan de Oro City; Polomolok, and Tantangan, South

Cotabato; Isulan, Kalamansig, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental Intensities were also recorded in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Nabunturan, Davao De Oro

Intensity III - Danao City, Cebu; Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; San Fernando, Bukidnon; City Of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; City Of Digos, Davao Del Sur; City Of Davao; Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South

Cotabato; City Of Cabadbaran, Agusan Del Norte; City Of Surigao, Surigao Del Norte; City Of Tandag, Surigao Del Sur

Intensity II - Dulag, And Javier, Leyte; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Kalilangan, Libona, And City Of Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Balingasag, Initao, And Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; City Of Cagayan De Oro; Magsaysay, And

Matanao, Davao Del Sur; City Of Kidapawan, And Magpet, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; City Of Koronadal, And Tampakan, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Argao, Cebu; Albuera, And Leyte, Leyte; Ormoc City; Malitbog, And San Juan, Southern Leyte; City Of Dapitan, Zamboanga Del Norte; Kadingilan, And Maramag, Bukidnon; Kapatagan, Lanao Del Norte; Don

Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Banisilan, And Carmen, Cotabato; Glan, And Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, Polomolok, Santo Niño, Surallah, T'boli, And Tantangan, South Cotabato; City Of General Santos; Columbio,

Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, And President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

Phivolcs said damage is expected but no aftershocks will be felt.

This earthquake is only one of the many aftershocks spawned by Saturday’s powerful quake, which left at least one person dead and four others injured.

