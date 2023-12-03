Extraordinary PWDs recognized on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) awarded on Sunday select persons with disability in the Philippines, who have shown exemplary performance in their field of expertise.

The awarding coincided with the celebration of the International Day of Persona with Disabilities.

NCDA OIC Executive Director Dandy Victa said the extra ordinary person with disability awards is now on its second year with 6 PWDs awardees this year.

The awardees underwent a screening process and were selected based on their field of expertise according to Victa.



“Mahigit isang buwan ang process and then we invited also different government agencies to be part of the process of selecting the most qualified among the qualified persons with disability,” Victa added.



The awardees were as follows:

Leader with Disability-Dr. Melvin Dela Serna.

Youth with Disability award Ms. Shane Marie Landicho

Woman with Disability - Ms. Carolina Catacutan-Sam

Athlete with Disability - Ms. Adeline Dumapong

Employee with Disability (Private) - Ms. Catherine Talana

Employee with Disability (Government) - Mr. Rex Bernardo

The awardees received a P25,000 cash price.

Dela Serna, who received the Leader with Disability award, was inflicted with polio when he was only a year old.

Coming from an impoverished family from the far-flung province of Antique and with a disability, Dela Serna admitted his life was full of challenges.

But these challenges did not stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a doctor and serve the community.

He is now a member of many cause oriented organizations serving the community especially the PWDs.



“This award will always be a reminder for me to go on, to keep strong, to motivate, to empower to create hope and inspire the less privilege and the disadvantaged like the PWDs where we know that we are aiming for an exclusive world were nobody is left behind,” Dela Serna said.



According to Victa, NCDA intend to continue giving the awards in the coming years to inspire persons with disability become more productive and to perform better in their field.



“Nakikita po nila na kapag nagsumikap ang taong may kapansanan nakikilala rin po sila ng ating lipunan at ang ating lipunan ay nagiging compasionate na tulungan ang ating mga kapatid na may kapansanan to become active contributor to nation building,” Victa added.



He also said the persons with disability need support services from the government for them to become more productive.



“Kasi po ang accessibility and reasonable accommodation become meaningful when there are support services available for them. For example, that person you have [an]] interpreter for them, sign language interpreters for our blind. We provide accessible information and for our people with physical disabilities, we have to ensure that our environment is accessible to them,” he added.



According to Victa, the private and government sectors must be ready enough to have accessible environment for the PWDs for them to become more productive as part of the work force.



“The private and government sector must be ready and accessible to them, so kahit na may mga employment na available sa kanila pero yung ating environment naman or the working condition is not accessible to them, it would not be feasible for them to immediately participate so it will take time,” he added.



Victa is hopeful that with the support of the private and government sectors and the whole community, inclusivity will be achieved and nobody is left behind.