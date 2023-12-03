All Amai Pakpak docs told to help out after Marawi blast

In this handout photo from the Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur, Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. visits Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City to check on victims of the bombing at the Mindanao State University Marawi campus on Dec.3, 2023.

MANILA — Lanao Del Sur Gov. Mamintal 'Bombit' Alonto Adiong Jr. called Sunday on all available Amai Pakpak Medical Center doctors to come in following the blast that rocked Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City earlier.

"Iyong mga doctor natin, alam natin na Linggo ngayon. Pina-report silang lahat para tugunan itong mga problema natin ngayon," he said.

"Actually, kulang mga doctor natin, kasi yung iba nasa seminar, yung iba nagba-bakasyon."

(We have asked our doctors to come in, even if it is a Sunday, to help. Actually, we lack doctors because others are attending seminars or are on vacation.)

Adiong and other provincial government officials visited the hospital to check on the victims and to provide assistance.

According to Adiong, at least 40 who were injured in the explosion were brought to Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

Some have since been discharged, while others with less serious injuries were transferred to the MSU infirmary, he said.

"'Yong natitira rito, yung mga malala ang sugat," he said.

(Those who are here are those who have serious injuries.)

'LET'S WAIT FOR INVESTIGATION'

Adiong also appealed for calm from the public and urged them to avoid speculating on who is behind the blast.

"Sa ngayon, huwag muna tayo magsabi kung sino ang gumawa niyan at bakit nangyari ito. Antayin natin ang kakalabasan ng imbestigasyon ng [Armed Forces of the Philippines] at [Philippine National Police]."

(For now, let's not speculate on who did this and why. Let us wait for the investigation by the AFP and PNP.)

In a statement, conflict monitor Climate and Conflict Action Asia warned that is is "too early to draw conclusions or to point fingers towards any individual or group."

The group called for calm "amidst attempts to polarize the situation and sow the seeds of a Muslim-Christian conflict" as it said that it has monitored hate speech on the ground and in social media in the aftermath of the blast.