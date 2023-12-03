MANILA — Alert Level 3 remains over Mayon Volcano, where the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 2 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs has also monitored the emission of 1,279 tons of sulfur dioxide from the volcano, where Alert Level 3 has been raised since June 8 because of a heightened risk of a hazardous eruption.

Ground deformation or swelling has also been observed, Phivolcs said in its advisory on Sunday.

Phivolcs has been warning about the possibility of rockslides, lava and lahar flows in the area.

The Permanent Danger Zone 6 kilometers around Mayon remains off limits and aircraft are prohibited from flying over the volcano.