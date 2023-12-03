Filipino policemen stand guard as Filipino Muslims perform a prayer in solidarity with the victims of Mindanao island bomb attack, Manila, Philippines, December 3, 2023. According to police investigators on 03 December at least four people were killed and 42 church-goers were hurt in a bomb attack at the state-run Mindanao State University in Marawi City during a morning Catholic Mass. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE.

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of Interior and Local Government on Sunday said they will ensure that peace and order in the country will remain, as they condemned the deadly bombing incident in Marawi City.

In a statement, AFP said they have already heightened security measures in and around Marawi City following the incident.

They also condemned the act, which they attributed to local terrorist groups.

"Local Terrorist Groups are now resorting to bombing as their preferred course of action to magnify their terrorist acts as it often attracts domestic and international attention. Terrorist groups often employ similar tactics and strategies to create chaos and instill fear, similar to the cathedral bombing in Jolo Sulu in 2019. Such incident whether or not motivated by religious tensions should be condemned regardless of the perpetrators' motives," AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

"The AFP will collaborate closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure a swift and thorough investigation of the incident. Our priority is to bring to justice the perpetrators of this treacherous attack and to thwart further threat against our people," he added.

The DILG, for its part, said police checkpoints have already been set up in Marawi City to ensure the safety of residents.

"Inatasan ko rin ang PNP na tugisin ang mga walang-kaluluwang tao at grupo na nasa likod ng pambobombang ito sa loob mismo ng unibersidad at habang isinasagawa ang misa," Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said.



"Violence has no place in the Bagong Pilipinas. We assure our people, especially the families of the victims, that we will apply the full force of the law and employ all legal means to bring the perpetrators to justice," he added.

At least 4 people were killed and 9 were injured after an explosion rocked Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City Sunday morning.

The blast happened at the university's gymnasium where the victims were attending a mass.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the explosion, but they are looking at the possibility that it could be a retaliatory attack following a series of military operations against 3 terrorist groups in Mindanao.

