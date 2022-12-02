South Korean killed by robbers in Pasay City

MANILA - A South Korean man was shot dead by alleged robbers along Roxas Boulevard Service Road in Pasay City, Friday early morning.

According to Pasay City Police chief P/Col. Byron Tabernilla, CCTV footage showed that the victim was walking towards Arnaiz Avenue at around 4:23 a.m.

Two men appeared behind him and forcefully got his belongings. When the victim retaliated, the assailants shot him.

“Sunod-sunod na pinaputok ng isa sa mga suspek ang kanyang baril na tumama sa katawan ng biktima,” Tabernilla said.

After the incident, the pair immediately fled to Williams Street onboard a tricycle.

Police apprehended one of the alleged assailants after a witness identified him.

Authorities are still searching for his partner.

Cops have identified the second alleged robber after the latter's family supposedly admitted he is the owner of the cellphone that was left behind at the crime scene.

The arrested suspect is currently at the custodial facility of Pasay City Police. He will be charged with robbery and homicide.