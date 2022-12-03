Shootout averted as 2 police groups clash in NAIA

Security personnel stand at the arrival gate at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Tension rose at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 Departure Area as armed personnel of Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group and Airport Police came face-to-face in full view of departing passengers and airport workers.

ABS-CBN News learned that the incident occurred around 11:48 a.m. Thursday, December 1 at the departure lobby exit.

A private security guard manning the exit area prevented the uniformed PNP officers from entering NAIA Terminal 1 through the exit area.

The guard asked the uniformed PNP officers to use the departure entrance area instead of entering the terminal through the exit door.

The guard allegedly said "mga sir, exit po ito. Pakisuyo po sa employees entrance po kayo dumaan at paki-suot po ninyo ang airport access pass" to the police officers.

A source also said that some of the uniformed PNP personnel were not wearing any airport access passes when they were approached by the private security guard of Manila International Airport Authority.

A high-ranking PNP officer within the group allegedly hit the guard in response to them being stopped at the exit area.

A nearby senior airport police officer responded but was also allegedly hit on his chest.

Other airport police officers at a nearby station at the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1 immediately responded to incident.

The shootout was averted by senior officers from both sides and ordered their men to stand down and refrain from holding or drawing their firearms.

An airport official has ordered the airport CCTV command center to collate all the footage in the area for an internal investigation.

"There is already an ongoing investigation about the incident... there should be no animosity between the two groups who are tasked to secure our airport and protect the lives of our passengers," airport General Manager Cesar Chiong said in a message to ABS-CBN News Saturday morning.

ABS-CBN News learned that the high-ranking PNP officiall allegedly admitted his mistake and was advised to report to Chiong Saturday morning. However, no information was released as to what transpired in their meeting.

The organization of airport police senior officers is expected to meet on Monday, Dec. 5, to formalize their initial plan to request the suspension of the high-ranking PNP official.

ABS-CBN News source claimed that it was not the first time that the PNP officer displayed his "rough attitude" towards members of the airport police.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the high-ranking PNP official for their side of the story but has not yet received any response as of writing. - Report from Raoul Esperas

