MANILA (UPDATED) — More than a thousand bags of yellow onions were seized by the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), Bureau of Customs, and Department of Agriculture from a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on Friday evening.

Authorities raided the storage facility on Sto. Cristo Street past 7 p.m.

According to BPI Project assistant and team leader Melvin Banagbanag, they had been monitoring the unit for a month.

"Bago pumasok ng Pilipinas, lahat ng importer kailangan kumuha ng phytosanitary permit at saka importation permit. 'Pag wala, automatic smuggled na po iyon," he said.



Banagbanag warned that while it is tempting to buy yellow onions since they are cheaper, consuming the said produce is a potential health risk.

"Kapag walang phytosanitary permit, hindi po siya safe kainin. [Baka] meron siya chemicals na nakahalo," he said.

Buying smuggled goods also aggravates the plight of Filipino farmers.

"Illegal is mura kumpara sa local, kaya hinuhuli natin walang permit para matulungan famers natin at makabenta," said Banagbanag.

"Ito ay para makatulong sa local farmers. Kung mag-import nang mag-import, sayang ang pino-produce ng local farmers," he added.

The operation team lead said the seized onions were possibly being hoarded to manipulate the market price.

"'Yung mga nag-smuggle, kung kailan kailangan ng tao, dun sila maglabas. Ngayong magpa-Pasko, kailangan ng sibuyas para sa mga handa. So tina-timing nila," Banagbanag said.

The confiscated vegetables were brought to the BPI warehouse.

Meanwhile, some 100 bags of onions, which were being sold in plain sight, were also confiscated at a nearby market.

