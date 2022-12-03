Press freedom and workers’ rights advocates join ABS-CBN employees during a solidarity event calling for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise outside the House or Representatives on July 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. acknowledged the importance of the media, saying it contributes to national development by helping spread the government's message to the public, Malacañang said Saturday.

During a courtesy call by Radio Mindanao Network's (RMN) officials on Friday, Marcos said "the pledge of support and to bring our message to the people is an important one."

"It is something that those of us who are in government consider to be an integral part of whether or not we are successful or not,” Marcos said.

“And by that, I mean that we need to know that everyone understands what we are trying to do, everyone understands what they can do to help, everyone understands why and the method of what we are trying to achieve. And that is the most important thing for us,” he added.

Marcos said that sharing the government's message could help "galvanize the citizenry," and help several sectors for the country's good.

"If that information is channeled to the public and the message is out there, then people will put their shoulder behind the wheel and work toward a collective goal," the statement read.

Marcos in October said his administration will "support and protect the rights of the media" as he acknowledged its role in people empowerment and the nation's development.

He also said the country counts on the media both in getting information and increasing awareness on issues affecting the Philippines and the world.

His statement in October came days after the killing of veteran journalist Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, a staunch critic of the previous administration.

The President issued his latest statement even as he has yet to name his Press Secretary following the resignation of lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles and only appointed an office-in-charge in the Office of the Press Secretary.

