Kin of missing sabungeros still hoping they're alive

A Filipino cockfighter sharpens a gaff during preparations for gamecocks before a cockfight. Alanah Torralba, EPA/file

Relatives of cockfighting aficionados missing since April 2021 are still clinging to hope their kin are still alive.

Perla Tahup said her husband Erlindo left home on April 26, 2021 to accompany three others to a cockpit in Sta. Cruz, Laguna to work and handle gamefowl for P5,000 per match.

She said her husband promised to be home in 2 days, but has yet to resurface since then.

"Sabi nya papatuka siya ng manok, P5,000 daw kada manok, pagpagawa sana ng yero sa bahay," Tahup said in the vernacular.

When her husband failed to return, she started calling the families of the 3 other men with him, but like Edilberto, they had also gone missing.

When authorities found the van used by her husband and companions abandoned in Sta. Maria town, she says she started making the rounds at police stations, with no luck.

Now, she still hopes Edilberto is still alive somewhere, or worse, at least have his remains brought home to her and his children.

"Naniniwala pa ako na buhay siya hanggat wala akong nakikitang buto o bangkay. O kung sana, maipakita lang nila ang buto niya o bangkay nya," Perla said.