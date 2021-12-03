US gives P26-M worth of COVID-19 equipment to Davao City

MANILA — The United States through its development agency on Friday handed over at least P26 million worth of medical supplies and equipment to Davao City to boost the city's COVID-19 response.

The US Agency for International Development, along with the US Department of Defense and US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Manila Heather Variava turned over 10 ICU beds, 4 COVID-19 vaccine cold storage units, and other equipment and supplies to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio at the launch of Davao City’s community-based COVID-19 response.

It was my privilege to hand over COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment provided by @usaid_manila and @DeptOfDefense to @davaocitygov. We will continue to support the Philippines in implementing an effective public health response for the benefit of local communities. pic.twitter.com/yZlXXJ9Pls — Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Heather Variava (@USAmbPH) December 3, 2021

“As a friend, partner, and ally, the United States is one with you in fighting COVID-19 and facilitating long-term initiatives that ensure health, peace, and prosperity in the southern Philippines,” said Variava.

The US donated P6.9 million worth of ICU beds and COVID-19 vaccine cold storage units to the Philippines in October and November.

"USAID assistance in improving local health system capacities ... proved vital in mitigating the spread of infection in the community," Department of Health ASec. Roy Ferrer said.

According to the US Embassy in Manila, it has donated more than P1.9 billion to aid the Philippines in COVID-19 response.

RELATED VIDEO