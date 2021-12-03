Vice President Leni Robredo and actor Sharon Cuneta talk in a vlog. Screenshot from Cuneta's YouTube video

MANILA — Screen veteran and OPM icon Sharon Cuneta said people who curse at God are an "abomination", adding she hoped Vice President Leni Robredo would bring back decency in society.

In a vlog released on Friday, Cuneta told Robredo, "I see in you, if I may be so bold, some hope in regaining some things we may have lost along the way for one reason or another. I don’t want to put this on one person or one party or one administration."

"I just want na ano po, mabalik iyong kilala kong Pilipinas, ‘iyong mga kababayan ko na marunong makisama, marunong rumespeto, marunong magmahal sa isa’t isa, marunong makipagdamayan," said the actress.

(I just want the Philippines I know to return, where my compatriots know how to treat, respect, love, and sympathize with each other.)

"You represent such good values," she told the Vice President.

Cuneta's husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan is the running-mate of Robredo, who is eyeing the presidency in the 2022 elections.

Both opposition leaders, Pangilinan and Robredo have repeatedly earned the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte throughout his term. In 2019, Duterte claimed without proof that Cuneta wanted Pangilinan out of their home.

"You know, whoever curses at God is an abomination, I think Bro. Eddie Villanueva said that. When you lead a nation and it’s the people that suffer because you have displeased Him in a way, it’s very painful," said Cuneta.

While she did not name anyone, Duterte in 2018 called God "stupid."

ROBREDO TAKES ON 'BOBO, USELESS' TAGS

Cuneta and Robredo during the vlog tackled "decency" in relation to online disinformation and hate comments.

The Vice President said she had been dubbed "bobo" or stupid by critics online over spliced and edited videos of her remarks.

"Ang problema ng social media ngayon, iyong mga sumusulat kasi, kahit sino, puwede... Okay sana iyong access na kahit sino may pagkakataon," Robredo said. "Pero ‘yong problema non, puwede ka mag-post kahit anonymous tapos walang accountability. Kaya kahit propaganda, disinformation, pinapaniwalaan ng tao."

(The problem with social media is anyone can write. The access would have been okay, for everyone to have a chance. But the problem is you can post anonymously, without accountability. Even if it's propaganda, disinformation, people believe.)

But she said the most "hurtful" criticism she received was for supposedly doing nothing during her term as vice president.

"Siguro hindi lang namin nako-communicate. Saka sa akin, ‘yon ang pinakahurtful na criticism, ‘yong walang ginawa kasi hindi na lang ako ‘yon… Parang insult siya sa lahat ng, buong office," she said.

(Perhaps we just don't communicate it. To me, that's the most hurtful criticism, being useless, because that is not just on me. It's an insult to the whole office.)

Robredo said her office's projects are largely privately funded. She said her team regularly uploads photos of these programs as a form of accountability to their partners.

"Pero ang problema kasi, halimbawa sa Facebook, siyempre iyong Facebook works on algorithms, ‘di ba? Iyong distribution channels ang daming roadblocks, ‘yon ang mahirap ngayon," she said.

(The problem is, for example Facebook, it works on algorithms. There are many roadblocks in the distribution channels, that's difficult.)

"Ang hirap, hindi po ma-control ‘yong pag-disperse ng information kahit mali-mali o nakakasakit," said Cuneta.

(It is difficult, you cannot control the dispersal of information even if it is wrong or hurtful.)

Robredo also noted other "wild" online rumors about her, including allegedly being married to a communist fighter and having an affair with a man who in truth was a makeup artist.

"Ako, honestly kahit binabasa ko, natatawa lang ako. Ang sinasabi ko na lang, luging-lugi kayo sa akin kasi I don’t lose sleep over it," said the Vice President.

(Honestly, I get amused when I read them. I always say you would lose to me because I don't lost sleep over it.)

"May hindi rin maganda. Hindi kami natutong sabayan siya ng katotohanan. Dapat sana iyon ang ginawa namin, ngayon tuloy, ang dami nilang kasinungalingan na sinasabi na pinaniwalaan ng tao," she added.

(But there is a disadvantage to that. We did not learn how to counter it with the truth. We should have done that. Now, people believe many lies.)

Cuneta said, "I think there’s nothing wrong with wanting to reclaim, regain what we grew up knowing--iyong hindi na sa gobyerno, iyong sa kapwa Pilipino natin, iyong decency, iyong respect for one another."

(I think there’s nothing wrong with wanting to reclaim, regain what we grew up knowing--not just in government, but among our fellow Filipinos, the decency, the respect for one another.)

"I miss seeing that in our society at present. And I don’t think it’s just social media’s fault. I think that when it’s encouraged, even to take a step further, some people would pay, some people would hire [trolls].

You know because they’re fake accounts when there’s zero followers, zero posts," she added.

"Iyon ang talagang nakakalungkot kasi parang may mga tao na to push for their agenda, parang willing sila na mag-away-away ang mga tao," said Robredo.

(That is what's sad because there seems to be people, who are willing to let people fight to push their agenda.)