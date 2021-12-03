Rose Nono Lin during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Dec. 3. Screengrab

Lin on luxury cars: It's my husband who's fond of them

MANILA - A Pharmally Biological executive on Friday clarified her connection with Davao-based businessman Michael Yang, as the Senate resumed its probe on the government's supposed mishandling of COVID-19 funds.

Rose Nono-Lin, the firm's corporate treasurer, said Yang, President Rodrigo Duterte's former economic adviser, is a business partner of her husband Lin Weixiong.

She is also an officer in many of the companies that she and her husband are part of, and which allegedly have ties with Yang.

"I met Mr. Michael Yang through the introduction of my husband... sila po ang magkakilala una," she said, noting that she knows the entrepreneur since 2011.

"Nakikita po namin na may potential ang mga businesses po kung saan kasama po si Mr. Michael Yang," she added.

Based on Senate's records, the businesswoman's name appeared in 11 companies, 8 of which have links with Yang.

She is supposedly a president in 2 of those companies, while she is also the corporate secretary of another 2.

This includes being a president of Paili Estate Group (formerly Pai Li Holdings Inc.,) where she has a 25 percent share worth P50 million.

She confirmed that she is in the company with investors Jayson Uson and Gerald Cruz, businessmen who were also being sought by the Senate.

"Magkasama po dahil directors po sila at may investment po sila sa Paili," she explained.

Lin also has a 35 percent share in Patek Land Holdings Inc. as a corporate secretary. Her share is worth P2.62 million.

When asked if she is close with Yang, she said it was her husband who is close with the entrepreneur and not her.

"My husband po is a business partner and a friend of Michael Yang pero kung personally niyo po ako tinatanong, we are not close po dahil hindi kami magkakaintindihan... Hindi naman po ako marunong magsalita ng Chinese," she explained.

Lin also said Yang does not speak to her directly.

Gordon urged Lin to bring her husband to attend the Senate hearing.

"We'd like to invite him here, try to get him home so we can see him. It would be nice if he could appear," Gordon said.

Her husband is currently in Dubai and is supposedly recovering from long-COVID and is under medication.

“Mr. Chairman, sinabihan ko na po yung asawa ko na umuwi, pero dahil nga po sinabi ko po before nung April tinamaan siya ng COVID under medication pa rin po siya. Puwede ko po siya sabihan na umuwi pero discretion po niya kung uuwi siya o hindi," she said.

Lin's husband will be questioned about allegations that he is a certain "Allan Lim" who is supposedly involved in illegal drugs.

Lin, however, said this was already clarified by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that Allan Lim and Lin Weixiong are different people in the agency's list.

Meanwhile, after her statement went viral on social media about luxury cars suddenly appearing in their garage, Lin said it was her husband who is fond of them.

“I want to clarify that Mr. Chairman, tinanong ‘nyo po kung may pagkakataon na pagkagising ko ay may sasakyan na sa garahe ko dahil hindi po ako mahilig sa sasakyan," she said.

"Ang asawa ko po talaga ang mahilig sa mga sasakyan, kaya wala po akong interest sa mga sasakyan…as long na gumagana kaya po kaming i-transfer ng mga anak ko, wala pong problema sa akin."

Earlier, Gordon said Lin currently has some P100 million worth of holdings, which the businesswoman confirmed.

When asked where she got the money, she said most of it were from her husband.

The businesswoman confirmed that they are engaged in various businesses, including Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) and real estate.

The Senate panel will resume its investigation on Dec. 16.

-- With a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

