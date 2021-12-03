Police: no charges to be filed in Fil-Am's death after charity boxing match

Emotions ran high as family, friends and hospital staff witnessed Nathan Valencia's honor walk.

The 20-year old Fil-Am was a donor patient, and his last act would save lives. His loved ones though still can't believe he's gone too soon. Valencia, a college student of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, died on November 23, four days after he headlined a charity amateur boxing match organized by his fraternity, Kappa Sigma.

"So young, so full of life. Seeing the support that he had from his family, his girlfriend... we need answers," Valencia family attorney Ryan Zimmer says.

Following an autopsy, Las Vegas authorities say homicide has been ruled in Valencia's death, caused by blunt force trauma to the head. But police say the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal, and no charges will be filed.

"The family obviously is going through a lot, and so it's a lot of mixed emotions from one aspect that was devastated from the loss of their son. Another aspect is that they welcome all the investigations. They just want answers and something like this never happens again," Nick Lasso, who's also a lawyer for the Valencia family, notes.

Meanwhile, the Nevada State Athletic Commission says the event is under investigation and that they are taking Valencia's tragic death seriously.

"There's need to be oversight in a situation where you are dealing with college age kids who are entering into a combat with each other. I think the university has an obligation to make sure that they are overseeing what organizations are doing on their campus. They cannot necessarily turn a blind eye," Lasso stresses.

According to the Valencia family, they have confirmed from multiple sources that there were no paramedics or medical personnel during the event, and that participants in years past were reportedly knocked unconscious and injured that they had to be brought to the hospital.