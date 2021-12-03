MANILA - Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. President Twinkle Dargani on Friday cried before senators as the missing financial papers of the firm led to her being separated from her brother and mother.

Twinkle reiterated to senators that she does not know where the missing documents are.

Through the financial documents, the company can prove its cost of sales amounting to over P7 billion. Twinkle's brother Mohit, who is detained at the Pasay City Jail, earlier told senators that because their office lease expired, the documents are in boxes.

These boxes cannot be located by Pharmally's officers, as well as the Senate Office of Sargeant at Arms when they looked for it earlier over the weekend.

"If I know the answer to your questions I would have answer right away. I wouldn’t want to be separated from my mother, I wouldn’t want to be separated from my brother why would I prolonged that, after I’m going through so much that I’m all alone," Twinkle explained, her voice breaking.

"I have no one to talk to, I only had my mom and my brother, If I knew where those documents were… I would have submitted," she added.

Video from the Senate of the Philippines

She added that it pains her to see her brother in jail "for no crime." She also denied taking a hand directly in the transactions.

"Why would I wanna hear…I mean to save my self before I can save others but I don’t know where the documents are. I don’t know where to find, I do not know where to look because I’ve not been in any of the transactions, I have not participated in any.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros told Twinkle to "find a way" to tell the Senate any leads about the documents or any useful information that they could use.

"Imposibleng they vanished into thin air, and we really just need and want those documents to help complete our investigation," said Hontiveros.

The Dargani siblings were arrested by the Senate in Davao City after their failed attempt to fly through a private flight to Malaysia.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Richard Gordon earlier said the detained Pharmally officers may spend their holidays in jail, as they could stay there until June 30 or until the current Congress concludes.

The Senate panel is investigating Pharmally after records showed that the budget department's procurement service awarded billions of pesos worth of government contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

The government denies there was overpricing and said the deals were above board.