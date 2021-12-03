A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Elementary school in Manila on Dec. 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines has administered some 90 million COVID-19 shots and fully vaccinated nearly half of its target population, government said on Friday.

Authorities on Thursday gave out some 1.1 million vaccine doses, which raised the total number of administered jabs to 90,259,621, said Malacañang acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

The total included some 52.4 million first jabs and 432,901 booster doses, he said in a press briefing.

Meanwhile, at least 37.3 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, representing 48.42 percent of the 77-million target population.

Government aims to vaccinate 54 million by year-end, 77 million by the end of March 2022, and 90 million by end-June, Carlito Galvez Jr, who leads the inoculation strategy, said last week.

The Philippines on Monday launched a 3-day drive meant to immunize 9 million people. The program covered at least 8 million people, the health department said, adding the figure is expected to go up as more reports from local governments come in.

The country has not yet detected any case of Omicron, which the World Health Organization described as a "variant of concern."

— With a report from Reuters

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV