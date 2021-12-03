Health workers prepare to administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum on June 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Philippines is set to receive some 4 million syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, a health official said Friday, as the country ramps up inoculation to protect more Filipinos from the disease.

National Vaccination Operations Center and Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said this was part of the country's procurement of 44 million syringes from the United Nations Children's Fund.

"Mga 4 million out of the 44 million ang ide-deliver by transit starting today and yesterday. I will check kung may nakarating na kagabi," she told TeleRadyo.

(Some 4 million out of the 44 million will be delivered by transit starting today and yesterday. I will check if some arrived last night.)

The 0.3ml syringe is specifically used to administer mRNA-type vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 shots.

Due to global shortage of syringes, Cabotaje said the delivery of ancillary supplies was delayed. The shipments were supposed to arrive in the country on Nov. 22 and 29, she added.

The shortage earlier prompted the government to lower its target of 15 million inoculation for its 3-day national vaccination drive last Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Some 7.6 million people have received the anti-virus jab in the vaccination campaign, which has been extended until Friday, Dec. 3.

Health authorities will again hold another national vaccination drive on Dec. 15 to 17 amid the presence of more transmissible variants and to revive the economy.

To date, the Philippines has administered over 89 million COVID-19 doses. Of the figure, more than 51.8 million have received the first dose while 36.8 million are fully vaccinated.

In the same interview, Cabotaje reminded the public that those eligible for booster shots are individuals who have received their second dose at least 6 months ago or their Janssen vaccine at least 3 months ago.

The country initially administered additional COVID-19 jabs to health-care workers, elderly and immunocompromised individuals.