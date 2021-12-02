MANILA -- Typhoon Nyatoh is no longer expected to enter the Philippine area of Responsibility, but it may still bring rains to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said Nyatoh was last seen 1,495 km east of northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It is moving northward at 15 kph.

"So yung bagyo po na binabantayan po natin na nasa labas po ng PAR na si typhoon Nyatoh ay hindi na po natin inaasahan po na papasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility," weather forecaster Sheilla Reyes said on TeleRadyo.

She noted, however, that its trough or extension is still expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the southern portion of Palawan.

Nyatoh will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, reamins affected by the northeast monsoon, according to PAGASA.