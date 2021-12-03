MANILA— The military on Friday said it killed 8 alleged members of communist terrorist groups in Miagao, Iloilo following an encounter earlier this week.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines' 301st Infantry Brigade received information that members of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, "consolidated" in the said municipality, the statement read.

An "intermittent" encounter which "lasted for several hours," they said, led to the death of the 8 rebels.

The military was able to recover 3 M16 rifles, an AK47 rifle, 4 anti-personnel mines, and 3 detonators.

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division

They were also able to seize allegedly "subversive documents with high intelligence value."

"As the encounter ensued, troops of [the 61st Infantry Battalion and 33rd Division Reconnaissance Company] discovered that the [CPP-NPA's] position were surrounded by anti-personnel mines to secure their hideout and protect their top leadership," the statement read.

Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, thanked the municipality's residents for providing them information.

Arevalo also expressed gratitude to the soldiers in the operation.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC



