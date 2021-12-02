MANILA—How does Antonio "Sonny" Trillanes IV see himself sharing the Senate floor with President Rodrigo Duterte should they win in next year's elections?

Despite their history of trading barbs and taunts, Trillanes said to expect decorum.

"Hindi naman tayo makikipag-rambulan doon. But sa imbestigasyon, hindi po tayo magpipigil," the outspoken Duterte critic said in Teleradyo's "Sino SENyo' Senatorial Candidates' Interview" on Thursday night.

(I won't get into fisticuffs, but when it comes to the investigation I won't hold back.)

Trillanes, running under the Liberal Party, has repeatedly torn down the current administration's policies from his time in the Senate, which ended in 2019, and that staunch opposition of Duterte — which sometimes escalate into full-blown tirades — is expected to be part of his campaign profile.

Trillanes said he believed Filipinos know Duterte, who filed a certificate of candidacy for senator, failed to fulfill all of his presidential campaign promises, including eliminating crime in 3 to 6 months and riding a water craft to the disputed South China Sea.

Earlier in the day, during a speech in Zamboanga City, Duterte said he kept "almost all" of the campaign promises he made in 2016.

"Hindi po niya ginawa lahat ’yan," Trillanes said. "Nakita naman po natin ’yung sitwasyon ngayon. Ang hirap po ng buhay, talagang lumabas ’yung incompetence niya nitong panahon ng pandemya, talagang ang daming nawalan ng trabaho."

("He didn't do all of that. We all see the current situation. Life is hard, Duterte's incompetence came into full view during the pandemic, and many people lost their jobs.")

Trillanes is a retired Philippine Navy officer mostly known for his participation in the 2003 Oakwood Mutiny and the 2007 Manila Peninsula Sieges.

Meanwhile, he said he will not be complacent in the elections amid the proliferation of fake news about him, and he will try to reintroduce himself to voters.

"Ito ay bunga ng pagtayo ko laban sa Duterte administration, sa kanilang pag-aabuso," he said.

"Ito ay parte ng aking mandato bilang part ng opposisyon na ipaglaban ’yung kanilang karapatan dahil kung wala pong magrereklamo ay sasagasa lang ng mga oppressive regime ang mga karapatan ng ibang tao."

("This is all because of my standing up to the Duterte administration and its abuses. Part of my mandate as a member of the opposition is to fight for people's rights. Because if nobody complains, then oppressive regimes will run over the people's rights.")

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Though Trillanes said it was time to tackle the issue of fake news with a new law, he also said said such a measure should not curtail people's freedom of expression.

"Kapag gagawan natin ’yan ng batas, in the wrong hands, magiging censorship ’yan," he said. "Makikitil ’yung right ng mga kababayan natin, mga netizens to express their opinions."

("If we make a law against fake news, it will turn into censorship in the wrong hands. This will curb the right of our countrymen, netizens to express their opinions.")