Daulah Islamiyah leader, 4 others killed in Mamasapano clash

According to the military, Daulah Islamiyah's new amir Asim Karinda alias Abu Azim was a trained IED fabricator and bomb maker. Courtesy of the 6th Infantry Division

MANILA — A leader and 4 other members of Islamic State-linked group Daulah Islamiyah (DI) were killed in an encounter with government troops in the town of Mamasapano, Maguindanao on Thursday, according to the military Friday.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of Joint Task Force Central and the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, confirmed that the alleged new amir of DI identified as Asim Karinda alias Abu Azim was killed in a clash with military forces in Barangay Dabenayan.

"The recent armed clash with the Daulah Islamiyah Terrorist Group only shows that your security forces are persistent and committed to ensure the safety of our communities and of the Filipino people," said Uy.

The firefight happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and lasted for an hour, according to Lt. Col. Charlie Banaag, commanding officer of the 6th Infantry Battalion and whose forces clashed with Karinda's group.

The other neutralized DI members were identified as Fahad Salipada alias Naz, known as the close-in security of Salahudin Hasan; Hamsallah Ganoy Salangani; Salah Salipada; and alias Tatoks. Their remains have been turned over to local officials for proper burial and disposition.

Government forces did not suffer any casualty, Banaag noted.

According to the military, Karinda replaced Salahudin Hasan as amir and leader of Daulah Islamiyah after the latter was neutralized by military forces last October.

State forces added Karinda was a trained IED fabricator and bomb maker.

