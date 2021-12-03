Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Mas pinahaba pa ang facility-based quarantine period para sa mga pasaherong papasok sa Pilipinas simula ngayong Biyernes sa harap ng banta ng Omicron variant.

Kung fully-vaccinated, kailangan pa rin ng negatibong RT-PCR test tatlong araw bago ang biyahe palabas ng panggagalingang bansa.

Sasailalim din sila sa facility-based quarantine at kukuhanan ng RT-PCR test sa ika-5 araw, na dati'y sa ika-3 araw lang.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kung partially vaccinated, hindi pa bakunado o hindi maberipika ang vaccination status, kailangan ng negative RT-PCR test result at facility-based quarantine.

Pero isasalang sila sa test sa ika-7 araw ng pananatili sa pasilidad.

"For fully vaccinated individuals, they shall be required to have a negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin. Upon arrival in the Philippines, they shall undergo facility-based quarantine with an RT-PCR test taken on the 5th day, with the date of arrival being the first day. Regardless of a negative result, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine up to the 14th day from the date of arrival," sabi ni Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

Paalala ng Inter-Agency Task Force na obligadong mag-home quarantine sa loob ng 14 araw ang biyahero - bakunado man o hindi.

Papayagan namang makapasok ang mga biyaherong Pinoy mula sa red list countries, pero kailangan nilang bumaba sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport o Clark International Airport.