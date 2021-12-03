

MANILA— Two fugitives from South Korea facing fraud charges in their home country were arrested in Taguig City, Wednesday.

Han Juyoung and Gim Sihun, both 26, were arrested in simultaneous operations in two different condominium buildings in Taguig, for their alleged participation in a telecom fraud organization in South Korea, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said in a news release.

The fugitives allegedly used to impersonate personnel of finance company Hyundai Capital offering "low interest loans for advance payments," Korean authorities reported, with the amount of scams amounting to 29 million won (P1.2 million).

A red notice was also issued by the International Criminal Police Organization.

Both suspects were issued a deportation warrant upon arrest by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (CIDG-ATCU).

The suspects are now under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit.