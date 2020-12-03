Virgin coconut oil nakakapawi ng COVID-19 symptoms: pag-aaral

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Lumabas sa pag-aaral ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) na maaaring gamitin ang virgin coconut oil (VCO) sa mga pasyenteng inoobserbahan para sa COVID-19 dahil napapabilis umano nito ang paggaling mula sa mga sintomas.

Sa loob ng 28 araw, inobserbahan ng DOST at Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) ang 57 probable at suspect cases para sa COVID-19 sa Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Lahat sila nasa 20 anyos at mahigit ang edad, at walang problema sa puso.

Ang kalahati sa kanila binigyan ng VCO kasama ng kanilang pagkain, habang ang kalahati pa na nagsisilbing control group ay walang VCO na natanggap.

"Symptoms in the VCO group significantly declined at day 2 and no symptoms were observed at day 18... VCO could be used as an adjunct supplement to probable and suspect COVID-19, and patient cases. It could prevent COVID-19 cases from becoming severe," ani DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

Bukod sa mas mabilis nilang paggaling mula sa sintomas, mas mababa rin ang kanilang c-reactive protein o CRP levels na tumutukoy umano sa lebel ng inflammation o infection ng isang tao.

"We actually tested this statistically. If you ask us if this can be recommended, yes. The results speak so loud. If we give VCO, the CRP has actually significantly declined. That means to say that our VCO has really improved in terms of condition or the presence of infection," ani Dr. Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa ng FNRI.

"In a way it's prophylaxis, if assuming na mababa pa yung viral load mo. It's good protection. Maybe that's the word... protection against the virus. But we have not really studied it on high viral load," ani Dr. Fabian Dayrit, chemist mula sa Ateneo de Manila University.

Sa ngayon, patuloy pa ang pag-aaral sa VCO para naman sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19 sa Philippine General Hospital. Dito malalaman kung maganda din ang epekto ng VCO sa mga mayroong moderate at severe COVID-19.

Ayon sa Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) at mga eksperto, magandang pagkakataon ito para mapakita ang kagandahan ng pag-inom ng VCO lalo’t mayroon itong monolaurin at lauric acid na may antiviral properties.

"The VCO market has not even explored the 1% of the health and wellness market globally. There really is a big room for us to fill if we are able to maximize the potentials of VCO to improve... especially the coconut industry," ani PCA administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr.

Nagpaalala din ang PCA na dapat ay Food and Drug Administration-registered ang gagamiting VCO para masigurong ligtas at maganda ang kalidad nito.

Bilang top exporter ng VCO sa buong mundo, umaasa ngayon ang Pilipinas na mahikayat ang iba pang bansa na magsagawa din ng kanilang sariling pag-aaral para mapalakas ang ebidensiya tungkol sa antiviral properties ng VCO.



—Mula sa ulat ni Kristine Sabillo, ABS-CBN News