PH embassy in Japan to increase passport processing capacity once situation ‘stabilizes’

MANILA — The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo announced that it would gradually increase its capacity to serve passport applicants “once the COVID-19 situation in Japan further stabilizes” as it sought the public’s understanding and cooperation over concerns about backlog in passport application.

In a statement, the embassy said it has limited its passport services to “an appointments-only system” since it reopened to the public after the state of emergency in Japan was lifted, due to prevailing COVID-19 restrictions.

Responding to a netizen’s concern that “there is a half year backlog of passport application” in the embassy in Tokyo, the embassy said that while it has strictly implemented COVID-19 prevention parameters, it has determined the maximum number of applicants it can entertain every day.

“Once the COVID-19 situation in Japan further stabilizes, we will gradually increase our capacity to serve passport applicants until we return to pre-pandemic levels and we greatly appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in this regard,” the embassy said.

It added it has gradually increased the maximum number of applicants “when local conditions allow it.” It now serves an average of 1,400 passport applicants per month, it said.

Before the pandemic hit, the embassy entertained walk-in applicants.

“We have limited and semi-enclosed space in the consular area of the Embassy, so through a time and motion study, and given the COVID-19 prevention parameters we need to strictly implement, we determined the maximum number of applicants we can entertain every day,” it explained.

The embassy said it also provided additional services, including the extension of the validity of passports to applicants who have “urgent travel needs, such as those who have family members with medical emergencies.”

“Since we re-opened to the public after the state of emergency in Japan was lifted, we have been balancing the need to effectively deliver public service with our duty to ensure… the public’s health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why we have shifted to an appointments only system, where prior to the pandemic we also entertained walk-in applicants,” it said.

In a tweet, a netizen raised the embassy's backlog to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

“It will be solved. Pronto. How do you know it’s half a year’s backlog? Wonderful if TOKYO PE announces it. Transparency and energy are everything.”

The average daily cases for the past week in Tokyo stood at 418.3, nearly 2.5 times higher than the 169.3 rolling average reported on Nov. 1.

On Nov. 19, the metropolitan government raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels.

